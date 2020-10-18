NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) Lowered to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BWS Financial upped their price target on NETGEAR from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on NETGEAR from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Raymond James increased their price objective on NETGEAR from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised NETGEAR from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $37.33.

Get NETGEAR alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:NTGR opened at $33.35 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $997.30 million, a PE ratio of 75.80 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.60. NETGEAR has a 1 year low of $15.01 and a 1 year high of $34.93.

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.32. NETGEAR had a return on equity of 2.29% and a net margin of 1.35%. The firm had revenue of $280.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.56 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NETGEAR will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Patrick Cs Lo sold 61,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.72, for a total transaction of $2,009,433.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 269,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,808,289.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Heidi Cormack sold 1,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.51, for a total value of $39,543.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,035 shares in the company, valued at $1,240,452.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 215,776 shares of company stock worth $6,984,440 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NTGR. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in NETGEAR by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,240 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in NETGEAR by 47.5% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,712 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in NETGEAR by 212.0% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 4,814 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 3,271 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in NETGEAR during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $122,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in NETGEAR by 54.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 5,830 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.89% of the company’s stock.

About NETGEAR

NETGEAR, Inc designs, develops, and markets networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business. The company offers smart home/connected home/broadband access products, such as broadband modems, WiFi gateways, WiFi hotspots, WiFi routers and home WiFi systems, WiFi range extenders, Powerline adapters and bridges, WiFi network adapters, and digital canvasses; and value added service offerings, including technical support, parental controls, and cybersecurity protection.

Read More: Recession

Receive News & Ratings for NETGEAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NETGEAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.