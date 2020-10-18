Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Bought by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,148 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $2,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NFLX. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 83,141 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $31,219,000 after acquiring an additional 3,665 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 45.0% during the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 918 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 57.4% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,183,588 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $444,437,000 after acquiring an additional 431,401 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,602 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,981,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,685,577 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,008,435,000 after acquiring an additional 763,798 shares during the period. 80.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on NFLX. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, July 16th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $475.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $420.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $535.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Netflix has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $514.80.

In other news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 43,239 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $494.83, for a total value of $21,395,954.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,395,954.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Richard N. Barton sold 4,907 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total value of $2,698,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,530,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 198,544 shares of company stock valued at $97,503,985 over the last ninety days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NFLX opened at $530.79 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $507.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $463.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The company has a market capitalization of $234.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.95. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $265.80 and a 52-week high of $575.37.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.08 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 33.32%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides subscription streaming entertainment service. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

