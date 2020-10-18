Navient (NAVI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, October 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.71 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The credit services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.45. Navient had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 7.38%. The business had revenue of $329.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $284.50 million. On average, analysts expect Navient to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Navient alerts:

Shares of NAVI opened at $9.79 on Friday. Navient has a 1 year low of $4.07 and a 1 year high of $15.50. The company has a current ratio of 11.82, a quick ratio of 11.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.86.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.54%. Navient’s payout ratio is presently 24.24%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NAVI shares. Compass Point reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Navient in a report on Monday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Navient from $9.50 to $11.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. BidaskClub raised Navient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Navient from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.50 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.89.

In other news, Director Anna Escobedo Cabral acquired 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.81 per share, for a total transaction of $52,860.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $213,431.06. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John F. Remondi acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.82 per share, for a total transaction of $391,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Navient Company Profile

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates in three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing. The company holds and acquires Federal Family Education Loan Program loans that are insured or guaranteed by state or not-for-profit agencies; and performs servicing and asset recovery services on its own loan portfolio, and federal education loans owned by the United States Department of Education and other institutions.

See Also: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for Navient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.