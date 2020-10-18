Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Nautilus, Inc. is an iconic industry leader with a rich history and reputation for building the best cardio and strength equipment for home use. Known for its family of brands that included Bowflex, Nautilus, Octane Fitness, Schwinn, and Universal, the company develops, manufacturers and markets branded products that include home gyms, free weight equipment, treadmills, indoor cycling equipment, ellipticals, and fitness accessories. “

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on NLS. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Nautilus from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised shares of Nautilus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of Nautilus from $17.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Nautilus from $13.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Nautilus from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.56.

Shares of NYSE:NLS opened at $23.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.71 and a 200-day moving average of $10.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $701.23 million, a PE ratio of -68.82 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Nautilus has a 12 month low of $1.20 and a 12 month high of $25.40.

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The specialty retailer reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.66. The company had revenue of $114.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.15 million. Nautilus had a negative net margin of 2.71% and a positive return on equity of 18.03%. On average, research analysts predict that Nautilus will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Nautilus news, Director Richard A. Horn sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.02, for a total transaction of $130,200.00. Also, SVP Wayne M. Bolio sold 22,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.05, for a total transaction of $321,660.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,132 shares in the company, valued at $282,854.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 165,387 shares of company stock worth $2,327,736 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Nautilus in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Nautilus by 578.3% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,243 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 8,733 shares during the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Nautilus in the 2nd quarter valued at $100,000. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nautilus in the 2nd quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nautilus in the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. 65.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Nautilus

Nautilus, Inc, a fitness solutions company, designs, develops, sources, and markets cardio and strength fitness products, and related accessories for consumer and commercial use in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Direct and Retail. It offers specialized cardio products, treadmills, ellipticals, bike products, strength products, home gyms, dumbbells, and kettlebells primarily under the Nautilus, Bowflex, Octane Fitness, Schwinn, and Universal brands, as well as fitness digital platform under the JRNY brand.

