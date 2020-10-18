National Bank Financial Boosts Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) Price Target to C$88.50

Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) had its price objective hoisted by National Bank Financial from C$76.00 to C$88.50 in a research note released on Thursday morning, AR Network reports. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Toromont Industries’ FY2021 earnings at $3.82 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Toromont Industries from C$72.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries from C$63.00 to C$72.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries from C$73.00 to C$78.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries from C$66.00 to C$75.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries from C$77.00 to C$82.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$76.94.

TSE TIH opened at C$84.86 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$76.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$70.01. The stock has a market cap of $6.97 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.04. Toromont Industries has a 12-month low of C$52.36 and a 12-month high of C$85.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.06.

Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported C$0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.61 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$849.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$879.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Toromont Industries will post 3.6656493 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 2nd were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 4th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. Toromont Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.52%.

In related news, Senior Officer Paul Randolph Jewer sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$73.50, for a total transaction of C$1,470,000.00. Also, Senior Officer Mike Cuddy sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$71.00, for a total transaction of C$284,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 89,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$6,361,529. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 59,605 shares of company stock worth $4,400,661.

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment is involved in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

