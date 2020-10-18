National Bank Financial Boosts Stelco (TSE:STLC) Price Target to C$12.00

Stelco (TSE:STLC) had its target price lifted by National Bank Financial from C$7.00 to C$12.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

STLC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Stelco from C$11.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Cormark reissued a buy rating and set a C$16.00 price objective on shares of Stelco in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Stelco from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. CSFB lifted their target price on shares of Stelco from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Stelco from C$12.50 to C$16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th.

Shares of STLC stock opened at C$12.77 on Thursday. Stelco has a 1 year low of C$3.24 and a 1 year high of C$13.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$10.73 and a 200-day moving average price of C$7.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.16, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.60.

Stelco Holdings Inc is Canada-based company and owner of one of the technologically advanced integrated steelmaking facilities in North America. The Company produce flat-rolled value-added steels, including coated, cold-rolled and hot-rolled steel products as well as metallurgical coke. With gauge, crown, and shape control, as well as reliable uniformity of mechanical properties, The Company’s steel products are supplied to customers in the construction, automotive and energy industries across Canada and the United States, as well as to a variety of steel service centers, which are regional distributors of steel products.

