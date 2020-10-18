Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on NTRA. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Natera from $42.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Natera from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Natera in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Natera in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Natera from $66.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Natera currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.45.

Get Natera alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ NTRA opened at $71.08 on Friday. Natera has a one year low of $16.87 and a one year high of $75.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a PE ratio of -35.72 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $66.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.50.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $86.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.42 million. Natera had a negative return on equity of 70.41% and a negative net margin of 44.89%. Research analysts anticipate that Natera will post -2.47 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Robert Alan Schueren sold 1,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.26, for a total value of $147,554.62. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 54,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,072,566.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Matthew Rabinowitz sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.62, for a total transaction of $17,905,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 471,804 shares of company stock worth $32,243,394 over the last quarter. 9.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Natera by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,935,167 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $345,788,000 after purchasing an additional 185,551 shares during the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC grew its position in Natera by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 3,347,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $99,941,000 after purchasing an additional 906,387 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Natera by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,538,454 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $75,798,000 after acquiring an additional 47,857 shares during the period. RTW Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of Natera by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,529,128 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $76,242,000 after acquiring an additional 263,003 shares during the period. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Natera by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,188,281 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $59,248,000 after acquiring an additional 45,828 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

Natera Company Profile

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, provides preconception and prenatal genetic testing services. It primarily offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases that could be passed on to the carrier's children; and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

Featured Article: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Natera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.