Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Upgraded to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on NDAQ. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Nasdaq in a research report on Friday, October 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $133.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Nasdaq in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $141.00 price target for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nasdaq has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $128.50.

NASDAQ NDAQ opened at $128.87 on Friday. Nasdaq has a 52 week low of $71.66 and a 52 week high of $137.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $21.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $126.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.86.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.09. Nasdaq had a net margin of 16.21% and a return on equity of 16.89%. The firm had revenue of $699.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Nasdaq will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 11th were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 10th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.20%.

In related news, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $202,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total transaction of $132,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,040 shares of company stock valued at $1,063,827. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NDAQ. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,275,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $785,771,000 after acquiring an additional 427,577 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,605,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $191,799,000 after acquiring an additional 238,802 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 1,375,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $164,281,000 after acquiring an additional 46,363 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 968,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,673,000 after acquiring an additional 38,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 930,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,192,000 after acquiring an additional 22,048 shares in the last quarter. 74.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The company's Market Services segment includes equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

