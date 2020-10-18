Nantkwest (NASDAQ:NK) Rating Increased to Hold at BidaskClub

Nantkwest (NASDAQ:NK) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Nantkwest in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nantkwest from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of NK opened at $9.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $995.48 million, a PE ratio of -12.99 and a beta of 2.43. Nantkwest has a fifty-two week low of $1.05 and a fifty-two week high of $15.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.69.

Nantkwest (NASDAQ:NK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). Nantkwest had a negative return on equity of 52.71% and a negative net margin of 162,086.03%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Nantkwest will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John C. Thomas sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.19, for a total value of $183,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 250,069 shares in the company, valued at $2,298,134.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John C. Thomas sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.42, for a total transaction of $376,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 310,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,922,828.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 255,300 shares of company stock worth $3,247,519. Corporate insiders own 71.73% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Nantkwest by 27.0% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 62,169 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $763,000 after buying an additional 13,225 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Nantkwest by 18.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,965 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Nantkwest by 24.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,733,043 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $21,282,000 after purchasing an additional 341,483 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Nantkwest by 22.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 206,003 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,530,000 after purchasing an additional 37,948 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Nantkwest in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 9.72% of the company’s stock.

NantKwest, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops immunotherapeutic treatments for cancer and viral infectious diseases in the United States. The company develops activated natural killer (aNK) cell, a natural killer cell-line and genetically modified derivative capable of killing cancer and virally infected cells; and NANT cancer vaccine, a personalized therapy that utilizes its off-the-shelf natural killer cells.

