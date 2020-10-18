MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on MYRG. TheStreet raised shares of MYR Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MYR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of MYR Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. MYR Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.25.

Shares of MYRG stock opened at $44.54 on Friday. MYR Group has a 12-month low of $16.33 and a 12-month high of $45.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $744.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.08 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.14 and a 200-day moving average of $32.04.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $513.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $503.07 million. MYR Group had a net margin of 2.12% and a return on equity of 12.56%. Research analysts expect that MYR Group will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Tod M. Cooper sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 31,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,240,560. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Richard S. Jr. Swartz sold 6,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.61, for a total value of $288,087.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,329,906.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,935 shares of company stock valued at $1,835,249 in the last three months. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MYR Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in MYR Group in the second quarter worth approximately $93,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in MYR Group by 49.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 2,131 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in MYR Group in the first quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in MYR Group by 22.9% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,976 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299 shares in the last quarter. 92.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MYR Group

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The company's Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry.

