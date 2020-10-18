MURATA MFG CO L/ADR (OTCMKTS:MRAAY) Research Coverage Started at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of MURATA MFG CO L/ADR (OTCMKTS:MRAAY) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for MURATA MFG CO L/ADR’s FY2022 earnings at $0.82 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.97 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.05 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.14 EPS.

Shares of OTCMKTS MRAAY opened at $17.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.35 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.69. MURATA MFG CO L/ADR has a 12 month low of $10.20 and a 12 month high of $17.52.

MURATA MFG CO L/ADR Company Profile

Murata Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in research, development, manufacture, and sale of electronic components and devices made from fine ceramics. It operates through the following segments: Components, Modules, and Others. The Components division offers capacitors and piezoelectric products. The Modules segment provides communication modules and power supplies.

