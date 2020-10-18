Morgan Stanley Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for Barratt Developments (OTCMKTS:BTDPY)

Morgan Stanley restated their overweight rating on shares of Barratt Developments (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a research report on Monday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Barratt Developments from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Barratt Developments presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Get Barratt Developments alerts:

OTCMKTS BTDPY opened at $14.01 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Barratt Developments has a 52-week low of $8.13 and a 52-week high of $23.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.93. The firm has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.34.

Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities; and retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties. The company offers homes under the Barratt Homes, David Wilson Homes, and Barratt London brands.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Barratt Developments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barratt Developments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.