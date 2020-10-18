Morgan Stanley Raises Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Price Target to $47.00

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) had its target price lifted by Morgan Stanley from $44.00 to $47.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Guggenheim began coverage on Pinterest in a research report on Monday, September 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Pivotal Research upgraded Pinterest from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $44.50 in a research report on Sunday, August 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Pinterest from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Barclays restated a neutral rating on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Sunday, August 2nd. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price target on Pinterest from $26.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $33.98.

Shares of PINS opened at $44.06 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.06 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 11.75 and a current ratio of 11.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.18. Pinterest has a 52 week low of $10.10 and a 52 week high of $45.84.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.24. Pinterest had a negative return on equity of 20.50% and a negative net margin of 32.88%. The firm had revenue of $272.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.79 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pinterest will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Christine Flores sold 7,753 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.53, for a total transaction of $283,217.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Tseli Lily Yang sold 39,024 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.95, for a total value of $1,285,840.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,751,668 shares of company stock valued at $176,156,724 in the last 90 days.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 39.0% during the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 13,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 3,666 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the third quarter worth approximately $1,243,000. WP Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the third quarter worth approximately $236,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 19.1% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 32,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,333,000 after acquiring an additional 5,147 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the third quarter worth approximately $168,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.51% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest, Inc provides a visual discovery engine that helps users to discover ideas for various projects and interests worldwide. Its platform allows users to discover ideas for daily activities, remodeling a house or training for a marathon, ongoing passions, and planning a wedding or a dream vacation.

