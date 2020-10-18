Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Shares Sold by Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 65.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 881 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,639 shares during the period. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fortem Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Moody’s in the third quarter worth about $1,565,000. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new position in Moody’s in the third quarter worth about $43,000. First American Trust FSB grew its stake in Moody’s by 7.0% in the third quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 1,676 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Moody’s in the third quarter worth about $760,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in Moody’s by 18.5% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 22,430 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,501,000 after purchasing an additional 3,497 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Moody's alerts:

In other news, EVP John J. Goggins sold 11,700 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.14, for a total transaction of $3,207,438.00. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MCO shares. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Moody’s from $258.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $330.00 target price on shares of Moody’s in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Moody’s from $275.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Moody’s from $358.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Moody’s from $293.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $294.00.

MCO opened at $289.06 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $287.72 and its 200-day moving average is $270.34. The stock has a market cap of $54.26 billion, a PE ratio of 31.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.14. Moody’s Co. has a twelve month low of $164.19 and a twelve month high of $305.95.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 207.04% and a net margin of 33.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.07 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 9.48 EPS for the current year.

Moody’s Profile

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

See Also: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.