Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Position Increased by Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC

Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 450.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,931 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,580 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 249.3% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. 75.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $57.97 on Friday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.19 and a twelve month high of $59.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.80 billion, a PE ratio of 24.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.68.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.07. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 13.31%. The firm had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th were paid a $0.315 dividend. This is a positive change from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 51.01%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MDLZ shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Mondelez International from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Mondelez International from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Mondelez International from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.38.

In related news, Director Peter W. May sold 482,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.61, for a total value of $26,847,284.58. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $707,748.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Peter W. May sold 233,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.50, for a total value of $12,939,048.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $706,348.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,876,741 shares of company stock worth $160,211,881. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

See Also: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.