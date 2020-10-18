Monarch Gold Co. (MQR.TO) (TSE:MQR) Shares Down 4.2%

Monarch Gold Co. (MQR.TO) (TSE:MQR)’s share price dropped 4.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.46 and last traded at C$0.46. Approximately 274,221 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 523,517 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.48.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.10, a current ratio of 4.20 and a quick ratio of 3.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.11 million and a P/E ratio of 12.64. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.37.

Monarch Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mining properties in Canada. The company owns approximately 315 square kilometers of gold properties, including the Wasamac deposit; the Croinor Gold, the McKenzie Break, and the Swanson advanced projects; and the Beacon mills.

