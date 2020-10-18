Minco Silver (TSE:MSV) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.59

Minco Silver Co. (TSE:MSV)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.59 and traded as low as $0.55. Minco Silver shares last traded at $0.55, with a volume of 8,247 shares changing hands.

The company has a current ratio of 49.46, a quick ratio of 38.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.52 million and a PE ratio of -0.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.59.

Minco Silver (TSE:MSV) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The mining company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Minco Silver Co. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Minco Silver news, Senior Officer Jennifer Trevitt sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.77, for a total transaction of C$34,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 560,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$431,200.

About Minco Silver (TSE:MSV)

Minco Silver Corporation, a development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and maintenance of mineral resource projects. Its principal properties include the Fuwan Silver project, which contains three exploration permits covering a total area of 125.74 square kilometers; and the Changkeng Gold project, which are located in Guangdong Province, the People's Republic of China.

