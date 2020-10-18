Minco Silver (TSE:MSV) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.59

Minco Silver Co. (TSE:MSV)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.59 and traded as low as $0.55. Minco Silver shares last traded at $0.55, with a volume of 8,247 shares changing hands.
The company has a current ratio of 49.46, a quick ratio of 38.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.52 million and a PE ratio of -0.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.59.
Minco Silver (TSE:MSV) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The mining company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Minco Silver Co. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.
About Minco Silver (TSE:MSV)
Minco Silver Corporation, a development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and maintenance of mineral resource projects. Its principal properties include the Fuwan Silver project, which contains three exploration permits covering a total area of 125.74 square kilometers; and the Changkeng Gold project, which are located in Guangdong Province, the People's Republic of China.
