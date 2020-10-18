Mike Morgan Acquires 1,810 Shares of Close Brothers Group plc (LON:CBG) Stock

Close Brothers Group plc (LON:CBG) insider Mike Morgan purchased 1,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,059 ($13.84) per share, with a total value of £19,167.90 ($25,042.98).

On Friday, October 2nd, Mike Morgan sold 10,536 shares of Close Brothers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,022 ($13.35), for a total transaction of £107,677.92 ($140,681.89).

Shares of CBG opened at GBX 1,019 ($13.31) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,056.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,087.97. Close Brothers Group plc has a twelve month low of GBX 849 ($11.09) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,663 ($21.73).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be given a dividend of GBX 40 ($0.52) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 15th. This represents a yield of 4%. This is a boost from Close Brothers Group’s previous dividend of $22.70. Close Brothers Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 110.34%.

CBG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of Close Brothers Group from GBX 1,170 ($15.29) to GBX 1,100 ($14.37) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Close Brothers Group to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from GBX 1,150 ($15.02) to GBX 1,400 ($18.29) in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,250 ($16.33) price objective (up previously from GBX 1,230 ($16.07)) on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,212 ($15.83) price objective (down previously from GBX 1,215 ($15.87)) on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Close Brothers Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,234 ($16.12).

About Close Brothers Group

Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, provides financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Securities, and Asset Management. The company offers various deposit products, including fixed term deposits and notice accounts.

