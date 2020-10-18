Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Acquired by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 70.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,712 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,418 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FormulaFolio Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 8,652 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795 shares during the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 5,186 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 115.7% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 40,648 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after acquiring an additional 21,802 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,188 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $188,224,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Finally, Grassi Investment Management raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 84,650 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,975,000 after buying an additional 17,625 shares during the period. 79.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Micron Technology stock opened at $51.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $57.34 billion, a PE ratio of 21.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.29. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.13 and a 52 week high of $61.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $6.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 12.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

MU has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut Micron Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. KeyCorp upped their target price on Micron Technology from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. 140166 reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Micron Technology from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.71.

In related news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 13,695 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total transaction of $662,016.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 142,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,867,325.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

