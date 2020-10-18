Metro (ETR:B4B3) Given a €8.50 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €8.50 ($10.00) price objective on Metro (ETR:B4B3) in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays set a €8.50 ($10.00) price target on Metro and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €8.90 ($10.47) price target on Metro and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Oddo Bhf set a €7.50 ($8.82) price target on Metro and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Berenberg Bank set a €9.00 ($10.59) price target on Metro and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €8.00 ($9.41) target price on Metro and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Metro has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €9.41 ($11.07).

B4B3 stock opened at €8.86 ($10.42) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $26.36 million and a PE ratio of -97.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €8.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of €8.83. Metro has a 52 week low of €7.26 ($8.54) and a 52 week high of €13.70 ($16.12). The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 287.21.

Metro AG engages in the wholesale and food retail business. It operates 771 wholesale stores under the METRO and MAKRO brands primarily serving the needs of hotels, restaurants, catering companies, and independent retailers, as well as service providers and authorities. The company also develops digital solutions.

