Metro (ETR:B4B3) Given a €8.00 Price Target by Baader Bank Analysts

Baader Bank set a €8.00 ($9.41) target price on Metro (ETR:B4B3) in a report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on B4B3. Barclays set a €8.50 ($10.00) price target on shares of Metro and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €8.90 ($10.47) price target on shares of Metro and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Warburg Research set a €8.50 ($10.00) price target on shares of Metro and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Berenberg Bank set a €9.00 ($10.59) price objective on shares of Metro and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Oddo Bhf set a €7.50 ($8.82) price objective on shares of Metro and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Metro presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €9.41 ($11.07).

Metro stock opened at €8.86 ($10.42) on Thursday. Metro has a 12-month low of €7.26 ($8.54) and a 12-month high of €13.70 ($16.12). The company has a market capitalization of $26.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -97.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 287.21, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €8.91 and its 200 day moving average price is €8.83.

Metro AG engages in the wholesale and food retail business. It operates 771 wholesale stores under the METRO and MAKRO brands primarily serving the needs of hotels, restaurants, catering companies, and independent retailers, as well as service providers and authorities. The company also develops digital solutions.

