Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Sold by Fortem Financial Group LLC

Fortem Financial Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 20.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,424 shares during the quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MRK. Papp L Roy & Associates increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates now owns 10,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Ferris Capital LLC increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ferris Capital LLC now owns 4,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 19,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,506,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 4,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC now owns 32,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,520,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. 73.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MRK opened at $79.83 on Friday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $65.25 and a one year high of $92.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.91 billion, a PE ratio of 19.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $83.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.23. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 52.94% and a net margin of 22.20%. The firm had revenue of $10.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.01%.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, CFO Robert M. Davis sold 251,273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.03, for a total transaction of $20,360,651.19. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 422,329 shares in the company, valued at $34,221,318.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 10,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total value of $861,643.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 280,529 shares of company stock worth $22,761,633 over the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MRK shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine lowered Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $91.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.08.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

