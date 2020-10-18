Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) Shares Sold by Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 27.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,338 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,662 shares during the period. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in Medical Properties Trust in the third quarter worth about $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Medical Properties Trust in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new position in Medical Properties Trust in the third quarter worth about $26,000. tru Independence LLC lifted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 69.0% in the second quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 93.8% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Medical Properties Trust alerts:

In related news, CAO James Kevin Hanna sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total transaction of $350,350.00. 1.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MPW. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 12th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Colliers Secur. began coverage on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.25.

MPW opened at $18.05 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.08 and its 200-day moving average is $18.17. The stock has a market cap of $9.55 billion, a PE ratio of 22.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.35 and a twelve month high of $24.29.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38. The company had revenue of $291.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.89 million. Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 6.29% and a net margin of 38.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 9th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.98%. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 83.08%.

About Medical Properties Trust

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed to capitalize on the changing trends in healthcare delivery by acquiring and developing net-leased healthcare facilities. MPT's financing model helps facilitate acquisitions and recapitalizations and allows operators of hospitals and other healthcare facilities to unlock the value of their real estate assets to fund facility improvements, technology upgrades and other investments in operations.

See Also: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW).

Receive News & Ratings for Medical Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.