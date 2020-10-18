Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC Buys 201 Shares of McDonald's Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC raised its stake in shares of McDonald's Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,713 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s holdings in McDonald's were worth $815,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MCD. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of McDonald's by 15.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,308,005 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,532,576,000 after buying an additional 1,096,425 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of McDonald's by 2.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,019,771 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,326,069,000 after buying an additional 169,921 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of McDonald's by 1.1% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,795,881 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $958,350,000 after buying an additional 61,157 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of McDonald's by 33.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,529,724 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $835,598,000 after buying an additional 1,144,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of McDonald's by 4.0% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,458,824 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $822,519,000 after buying an additional 171,403 shares in the last quarter. 66.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MCD shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on McDonald's from $208.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on McDonald's in a research note on Friday, July 24th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on McDonald's from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on McDonald's from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on McDonald's from $212.00 to $246.00 in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. McDonald's has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $222.43.

NYSE:MCD opened at $229.37 on Friday. McDonald's Co. has a fifty-two week low of $124.23 and a fifty-two week high of $231.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.67 billion, a PE ratio of 36.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $219.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $196.08.

McDonald's (NYSE:MCD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The fast-food giant reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. McDonald's had a net margin of 24.78% and a negative return on equity of 52.78%. The company’s revenue was down 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that McDonald's Co. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a $1.29 dividend. This is a boost from McDonald's’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. McDonald's’s payout ratio is presently 63.78%.

McDonald's Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

