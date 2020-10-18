Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC Buys 1,150 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC increased its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 6.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,013 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,950 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,865,000. Community Bank N.A. increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 173,051 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,070,000 after purchasing an additional 7,830 shares during the period. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $131,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 68.2% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,392 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 7,055 shares during the period. 71.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, August 13th. BidaskClub downgraded Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 1st. ValuEngine downgraded Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cisco Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.45.

In related news, EVP Irving Tan sold 4,141 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.08, for a total value of $174,253.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 125,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,296,188.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 2,873 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.11, for a total value of $120,982.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 82,006 shares in the company, valued at $3,453,272.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 60,166 shares of company stock worth $2,528,248 over the last ninety days. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cisco Systems stock opened at $40.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $170.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.27, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.95 and its 200 day moving average is $43.30. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.40 and a twelve month high of $50.28.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $12.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.09 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 34.75% and a net margin of 22.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 21st. Investors of record on Friday, October 2nd will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.32%.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

Read More: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.