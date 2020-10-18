McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Position Reduced by Fortem Financial Group LLC

Fortem Financial Group LLC cut its position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 71.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,143 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,406 shares during the quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its position in McKesson by 100.0% during the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,357,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in McKesson during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in McKesson during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in McKesson by 69.2% during the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in McKesson during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 86.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MCK opened at $156.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $25.41 billion, a PE ratio of 27.93, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $150.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $148.08. McKesson Co. has a 52-week low of $112.60 and a 52-week high of $172.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.00.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $55.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.16 billion. McKesson had a return on equity of 42.33% and a net margin of 0.40%. The business’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.31 earnings per share. Analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. This is a boost from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 31st. McKesson’s payout ratio is currently 11.24%.

In related news, Director Marie L/Ca Knowles sold 1,157 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.83, for a total value of $174,510.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MCK shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of McKesson from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Guggenheim increased their price target on McKesson from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on McKesson from $187.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $169.00 to $202.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on McKesson from $194.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.79.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.

