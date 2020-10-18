McDonald's Co. (NYSE:MCD) Stock Position Lifted by BTR Capital Management Inc.

BTR Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of McDonald's Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 11.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,634 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. BTR Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in McDonald's were worth $1,456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in McDonald's by 43.0% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 75,694 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $13,963,000 after purchasing an additional 22,773 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in McDonald's in the second quarter worth approximately $3,374,000. RDA Financial Network bought a new stake in McDonald's in the second quarter worth approximately $218,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in McDonald's by 4.2% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 368,321 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $67,951,000 after acquiring an additional 14,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in McDonald's by 0.4% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 24,654 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $4,548,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. 66.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Several research firms have commented on MCD. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of McDonald's from $222.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. TheStreet cut shares of McDonald's from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald's from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald's from $180.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald's from $208.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.43.

Shares of MCD stock opened at $229.37 on Friday. McDonald's Co. has a 52-week low of $124.23 and a 52-week high of $231.91. The stock has a market cap of $170.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.35, a P/E/G ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $219.28 and a 200-day moving average of $196.08.

McDonald's (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The fast-food giant reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.10). McDonald's had a net margin of 24.78% and a negative return on equity of 52.78%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that McDonald's Co. will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a $1.29 dividend. This is a boost from McDonald's’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. McDonald's’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.78%.

McDonald's Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

Further Reading: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald's Co. (NYSE:MCD).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.