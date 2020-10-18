McDonald's Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by Fortem Financial Group LLC

Fortem Financial Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of McDonald's Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,627 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 93 shares during the quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC’s holdings in McDonald's were worth $357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald's during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Lake Point Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald's by 2,462.5% during the 1st quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 205 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald's during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald's by 66.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 211 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald's by 119.4% during the 2nd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 272 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MCD opened at $229.37 on Friday. McDonald's Co. has a fifty-two week low of $124.23 and a fifty-two week high of $231.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $219.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $196.08. The company has a market cap of $170.67 billion, a PE ratio of 36.35, a P/E/G ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.67.

McDonald's (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The fast-food giant reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.10). McDonald's had a net margin of 24.78% and a negative return on equity of 52.78%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.05 EPS. McDonald's’s quarterly revenue was down 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that McDonald's Co. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. This is an increase from McDonald's’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. McDonald's’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.78%.

A number of brokerages have commented on MCD. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of McDonald's from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $238.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald's from $212.00 to $246.00 in a report on Friday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald's from $222.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald's from $180.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald's from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.43.

About McDonald's

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

