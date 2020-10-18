McDonald's Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by FormulaFolio Investments LLC

FormulaFolio Investments LLC cut its stake in McDonald's Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,015 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 442 shares during the quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC’s holdings in McDonald's were worth $3,735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BTR Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of McDonald's by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,634 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC increased its position in shares of McDonald's by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 3,713 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of McDonald's by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 53,142 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $11,664,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of McDonald's by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 2,701 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SL Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of McDonald's by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. SL Advisors LLC now owns 2,480 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. 66.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get McDonald's alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MCD shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on McDonald's from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. TheStreet cut McDonald's from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut McDonald's from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $238.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. BofA Securities raised their target price on McDonald's from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on McDonald's from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. McDonald's presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $222.43.

Shares of NYSE MCD opened at $229.37 on Friday. McDonald's Co. has a fifty-two week low of $124.23 and a fifty-two week high of $231.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.67 billion, a PE ratio of 36.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $219.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $196.08.

McDonald's (NYSE:MCD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The fast-food giant reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. McDonald's had a negative return on equity of 52.78% and a net margin of 24.78%. McDonald's’s revenue was down 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.05 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that McDonald's Co. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $1.29 per share. This is a positive change from McDonald's’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. McDonald's’s payout ratio is 63.78%.

About McDonald's

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

See Also: What is the definition of market timing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald's Co. (NYSE:MCD).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.