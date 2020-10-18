McDonald's Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC

Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in McDonald's Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,105 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 139 shares during the quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald's were worth $243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald's in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Lake Point Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of McDonald's by 2,462.5% in the 1st quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 205 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of McDonald's by 66.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 211 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald's in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of McDonald's by 119.4% in the 2nd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 272 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of McDonald's stock opened at $229.37 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $219.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $196.08. McDonald's Co. has a 12-month low of $124.23 and a 12-month high of $231.91. The stock has a market cap of $170.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.35, a PEG ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.67.

McDonald's (NYSE:MCD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The fast-food giant reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.10). McDonald's had a net margin of 24.78% and a negative return on equity of 52.78%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that McDonald's Co. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a $1.29 dividend. This is a boost from McDonald's’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. McDonald's’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.78%.

MCD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of McDonald's in a research note on Friday, July 24th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of McDonald's from $208.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of McDonald's from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of McDonald's from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on shares of McDonald's from $212.00 to $246.00 in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.43.

McDonald's Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

