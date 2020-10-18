McDonald's Co. (NYSE:MCD) Holdings Cut by GPM Growth Investors Inc.

GPM Growth Investors Inc. lowered its holdings in McDonald's Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,591 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 427 shares during the period. McDonald's comprises about 2.3% of GPM Growth Investors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. GPM Growth Investors Inc.’s holdings in McDonald's were worth $3,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MCD. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald's in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,127,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of McDonald's by 33.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,529,724 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $835,598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144,343 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of McDonald's by 15.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,308,005 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,532,576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096,425 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of McDonald's by 626.4% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,118,018 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $204,502,000 after acquiring an additional 964,105 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in shares of McDonald's by 32.4% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,041,874 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $502,974,000 after acquiring an additional 743,607 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.07% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

MCD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of McDonald's from $197.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of McDonald's from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of McDonald's from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of McDonald's from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of McDonald's from $180.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. McDonald's presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.43.

NYSE:MCD opened at $229.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $170.67 billion, a PE ratio of 36.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.67. McDonald's Co. has a 12 month low of $124.23 and a 12 month high of $231.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $219.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $196.08.

McDonald's (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The fast-food giant reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.10). McDonald's had a net margin of 24.78% and a negative return on equity of 52.78%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. McDonald's’s quarterly revenue was down 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that McDonald's Co. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. This is a positive change from McDonald's’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. McDonald's’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.78%.

About McDonald's

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

Further Reading: Net Margin

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.