Maxim Group Raises Toromont Industries (OTCMKTS:TMTNF) Price Target to $88.50

Toromont Industries (OTCMKTS:TMTNF) had its target price upped by Maxim Group from $76.00 to $88.50 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

TMTNF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Toromont Industries from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Toromont Industries from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Toromont Industries from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Toromont Industries from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Toromont Industries from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $79.08.

OTCMKTS TMTNF opened at $63.79 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $57.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.45. Toromont Industries has a fifty-two week low of $37.03 and a fifty-two week high of $63.80.

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment is involved in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

