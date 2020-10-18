Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Shares Acquired by Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its stake in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,098 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Match Group were worth $785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MTCH. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in Match Group during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in Match Group during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new stake in Match Group during the 3rd quarter worth $68,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Match Group during the 2nd quarter worth $99,000. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Match Group by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,368 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.19% of the company’s stock.
MTCH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Match Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Match Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Match Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, September 7th. TheStreet cut shares of Match Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Match Group from $141.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.79.
NASDAQ:MTCH opened at $112.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $109.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.42. Match Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.56 and a twelve month high of $123.00. The company has a market capitalization of $9.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 487.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.14.
Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. Match Group had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The firm had revenue of $555.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.75 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.
Match Group Profile
Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. Its portfolio of brands include Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company is based in Dallas, Texas.
