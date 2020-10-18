Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Purchased by Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC

Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 37.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 199 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its position in Mastercard by 2.5% during the second quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 1,414 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 1,959 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 4,600 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. 10 15 Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Mastercard by 2.9% during the second quarter. 10 15 Associates Inc. now owns 1,233 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Mastercard by 1.0% during the second quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 3,401 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.72% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 68,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.87, for a total value of $21,413,306.07. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 109,727,813 shares in the company, valued at $34,220,813,040.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ajay Banga sold 61,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.89, for a total value of $19,290,454.63. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 384,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $121,418,955.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 263,465 shares of company stock valued at $83,297,010 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

MA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $301.00 to $351.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Compass Point upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Daiwa Capital Markets reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $314.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $320.00 to $383.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $315.00 to $369.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $347.81.

Shares of MA stock opened at $339.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $339.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.11. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $199.99 and a one year high of $367.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $341.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $305.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.21. Mastercard had a return on equity of 129.52% and a net margin of 45.12%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.59%.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

