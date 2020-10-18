MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) Rating Increased to Buy at BidaskClub

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $535.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MarketAxess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $474.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of MarketAxess in a report on Friday, September 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $520.00 to $535.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $489.00 to $492.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. MarketAxess has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $446.88.

Get MarketAxess alerts:

MKTX stock opened at $538.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.98 and a beta of 0.52. MarketAxess has a one year low of $275.49 and a one year high of $561.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $477.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $479.80.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $184.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.16 million. MarketAxess had a net margin of 42.74% and a return on equity of 33.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MarketAxess will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other MarketAxess news, CFO Antonio L. Delise sold 2,500 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.68, for a total transaction of $1,221,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,411,829.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas Themelis sold 4,000 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $456.91, for a total value of $1,827,640.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,531,284.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 64,017 shares of company stock worth $29,924,704. Company insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 6.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,344,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,176,175,000 after buying an additional 246,288 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in MarketAxess by 98.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 226,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $113,384,000 after buying an additional 112,329 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in MarketAxess by 270.3% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 136,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,271,000 after buying an additional 99,363 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in MarketAxess by 384.3% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 120,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,129,000 after buying an additional 95,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in MarketAxess by 3,150.4% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 81,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,769,000 after buying an additional 78,885 shares during the last quarter. 91.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MarketAxess

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S.

See Also: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for MarketAxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketAxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.