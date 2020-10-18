Manulife Financial Co. (TSE:MFC) Forecasted to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.70 Per Share

Manulife Financial Co. (TSE:MFC) (NYSE:MFC) – Desjardins upped their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Manulife Financial in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 14th. Desjardins analyst D. Young now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $0.70 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.68. Desjardins also issued estimates for Manulife Financial’s FY2020 earnings at $2.65 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.88 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on MFC. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Friday, July 24th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$18.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. CSFB boosted their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$21.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$26.82.

Shares of MFC stock opened at C$18.81 on Friday. Manulife Financial has a 12 month low of C$12.58 and a 12 month high of C$27.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.26, a current ratio of 162.41 and a quick ratio of 92.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$19.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$18.24.

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) (NYSE:MFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported C$0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.59 by C$0.19. The firm had revenue of C$27.49 billion during the quarter.

In related news, Senior Officer Steve Finch sold 27,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$19.95, for a total transaction of C$553,592.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$123,969.30.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 21st. Investors of record on Monday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 14th. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.32%.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice, insurance, and wealth and asset management solutions for individuals, groups, and institutions in Asia, Canada, and the United States. The company offers individual life, and individual and group long-term care insurance; and guaranteed and partially guaranteed annuity products through insurance agents, brokers, banks, financial planners, and direct marketing.

