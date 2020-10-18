Mammoth Energy Services Inc (NASDAQ:TUSK) Short Interest Update

Mammoth Energy Services Inc (NASDAQ:TUSK) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 699,400 shares, a drop of 25.2% from the September 15th total of 934,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 134,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.2 days. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In other news, Director Arthur L. Smith acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.29 per share, for a total transaction of $25,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 129,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $167,293.65. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TUSK. Valueworks LLC lifted its position in Mammoth Energy Services by 42.9% during the first quarter. Valueworks LLC now owns 3,144,883 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,355,000 after purchasing an additional 944,182 shares during the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mammoth Energy Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $348,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Mammoth Energy Services by 1,089.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 263,281 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 241,144 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Mammoth Energy Services by 191.9% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 292,065 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 192,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mammoth Energy Services by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 471,500 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 120,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mammoth Energy Services stock opened at $1.67 on Friday. Mammoth Energy Services has a 1 year low of $0.56 and a 1 year high of $2.70. The firm has a market cap of $76.42 million, a PE ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.33.

Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The energy company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.09. Mammoth Energy Services had a negative net margin of 57.79% and a negative return on equity of 13.39%. The business had revenue of $60.11 million during the quarter.

About Mammoth Energy Services

Mammoth Energy Services, Inc operates as an oilfield service company. The company operates in three segments: Infrastructure Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Natural Sand Proppant Services. The Infrastructure Services segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including the construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair of high voltage transmission lines, substations, and lower voltage overhead and underground distribution systems; storm repair and restoration services; and commercial services comprising installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial wiring.

