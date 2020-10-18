Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) (TSE:LUN) Earns Buy Rating from Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group restated their buy rating on shares of Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) (TSE:LUN) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. They currently have a C$11.00 price target on the mining company’s stock.

LUN has been the subject of several other reports. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) from C$8.75 to C$9.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) from C$8.50 to C$9.75 in a research note on Friday, September 11th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) from C$8.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) from C$9.00 to C$8.50 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) from C$8.50 to C$11.00 in a report on Monday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$10.02.

Get Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) alerts:

LUN stock opened at C$7.76 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.99. The company has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.46. Lundin Mining Co. has a 12 month low of C$4.08 and a 12 month high of C$8.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$7.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$7.19.

Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) (TSE:LUN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The mining company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C$0.09. The firm had revenue of C$739.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$654.24 million. On average, research analysts expect that Lundin Mining Co. will post 0.5650515 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Stephen Trelawney Gatley sold 44,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.99, for a total value of C$351,560.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 98,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$783,020. Insiders sold a total of 89,800 shares of company stock worth $732,885 in the last ninety days.

Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) Company Profile

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, Brazil, the United States, Portugal, and Sweden. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

Further Reading: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.