Lundin Gold Inc. (LUG.TO) Forecasted to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.38 Per Share (TSE:LUG)

Lundin Gold Inc. (LUG.TO) (TSE:LUG) – Equities researchers at Cormark issued their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Lundin Gold Inc. (LUG.TO) in a report issued on Wednesday, October 14th. Cormark analyst N. Dion anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.38 for the quarter. Cormark also issued estimates for Lundin Gold Inc. (LUG.TO)’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.22 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Haywood Securities upgraded shares of Lundin Gold Inc. (LUG.TO) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from C$11.50 to C$14.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Lundin Gold Inc. (LUG.TO) from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from C$14.25 to C$14.75 in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Lundin Gold Inc. (LUG.TO) from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Eight Capital upped their target price on shares of Lundin Gold Inc. (LUG.TO) from C$14.75 to C$16.75 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on shares of Lundin Gold Inc. (LUG.TO) from C$15.50 to C$16.50 in a research note on Wednesday.

LUG stock opened at C$12.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$11.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$11.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.38. Lundin Gold Inc. has a 52 week low of C$5.82 and a 52 week high of C$13.49.

In other Lundin Gold Inc. (LUG.TO) news, insider Lorito Holdings S.à.r.l. acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$11.31 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,262,720.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,396,357 shares in the company, valued at C$49,738,624.56.

Lundin Gold Inc. (LUG.TO) Company Profile

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 30 metallic mineral concessions and three materials concessions covering an area of approximately 64,786 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It also focuses on advancing the Fruta del Norte gold project that comprises seven concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

