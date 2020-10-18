Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Decreases Stock Position in McDonald's Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA decreased its position in shares of McDonald's Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 138,943 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 1,651 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in McDonald's were worth $30,496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MCD. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald's in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Lake Point Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of McDonald's by 2,462.5% in the 1st quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 205 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of McDonald's by 66.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 211 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald's during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald's by 119.4% in the 2nd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 272 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. 66.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MCD opened at $229.37 on Friday. McDonald's Co. has a 1-year low of $124.23 and a 1-year high of $231.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $219.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $196.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.67.

McDonald's (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The fast-food giant reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.10). McDonald's had a net margin of 24.78% and a negative return on equity of 52.78%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.05 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that McDonald's Co. will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $1.29 per share. This is a boost from McDonald's’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. McDonald's’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.78%.

MCD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on McDonald's from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald's from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of McDonald's from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of McDonald's from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $238.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of McDonald's from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.43.

McDonald's Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

