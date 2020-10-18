Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Trims Stock Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lessened its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,014 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $987,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sterneck Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.1% during the third quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC now owns 41,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $982,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 270.5% in the third quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 57,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after buying an additional 42,211 shares in the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 5.9% in the third quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 20,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Professional Planning increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 21.7% in the third quarter. Professional Planning now owns 14,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 2,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 22.2% in the third quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 207,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,890,000 after buying an additional 37,787 shares in the last quarter. 67.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WFC opened at $22.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.18 billion, a PE ratio of 26.28, a PEG ratio of 125.04 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.96. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $22.00 and a twelve month high of $54.75.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $18.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.87 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 4.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WFC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.98.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

