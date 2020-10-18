Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Trims Holdings in Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lessened its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS) by 83.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,480 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Truehand Inc purchased a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. HSBC assumed coverage on Otis Worldwide in a report on Monday, June 29th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub raised Otis Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Otis Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Otis Worldwide from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Otis Worldwide from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.63.

OTIS stock opened at $65.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $28.16 billion and a PE ratio of 33.87. Otis Worldwide has a 12-month low of $38.00 and a 12-month high of $66.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.47.

Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. The company’s revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.67%.

