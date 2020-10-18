Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Sells 336 Shares of CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA trimmed its stake in shares of CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 12.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 336 shares during the quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in CME Group were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in CME Group by 3.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 27,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,652,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in CME Group during the third quarter worth approximately $56,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in CME Group by 120.0% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 2,089 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in CME Group by 16.6% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 48,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,047,000 after purchasing an additional 6,845 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC grew its stake in CME Group by 7.2% during the third quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 5,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $986,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CME Group stock opened at $167.99 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $173.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 0.32. CME Group Inc has a 12 month low of $131.80 and a 12 month high of $225.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 46.39%. CME Group’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.76 earnings per share. Analysts predict that CME Group Inc will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 10th were paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 9th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. CME Group’s payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

In other CME Group news, Director Daniel R. Glickman sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.22, for a total value of $155,898.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,405 shares in the company, valued at $2,495,234.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Charles P. Carey sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.39, for a total value of $1,323,120.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,900 shares of company stock worth $2,695,838. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CME shares. Zacks Investment Research raised CME Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on CME Group from $186.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Monday, July 6th. BidaskClub cut CME Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 10th. Atlantic Securities raised CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $176.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on CME Group from $170.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.94.

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

