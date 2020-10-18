Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Sells 1,829 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lessened its stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 26,684 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,829 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Corning were worth $865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Corning by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,821 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $42,214,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corning by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,333 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. First Command Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Corning by 49.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,164 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Bonness Enterprises Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Corning by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bonness Enterprises Inc. now owns 56,400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. B. Root & Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corning by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. D. B. Root & Company LLC now owns 32,614 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $844,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. 75.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Corning from $36.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, September 11th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Corning in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Argus increased their price target on shares of Corning from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Corning from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Corning from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Corning has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.25.

Shares of NYSE:GLW opened at $35.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $26.80 billion, a PE ratio of 351.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.20. Corning Incorporated has a one year low of $17.44 and a one year high of $35.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.27.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. Corning had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

In other news, EVP Clark S. Kinlin sold 28,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.80, for a total transaction of $888,272.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,491,134.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 54,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.47, for a total transaction of $1,783,154.99. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 283,163 shares of company stock worth $8,912,917. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment manufactures glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

