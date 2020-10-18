Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Sells 1,220 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lowered its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 14.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,220 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Verus Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 70.7% during the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 493.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EMR. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Emerson Electric from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Stephens began coverage on Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Emerson Electric from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Sunday, October 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Emerson Electric from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.81.

EMR opened at $70.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $42.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.50. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $37.75 and a 52-week high of $78.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $67.87 and its 200-day moving average is $61.46.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.12% and a net margin of 11.39%. Emerson Electric’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

Further Reading: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.