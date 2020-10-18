Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Sells 10,163 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA reduced its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 22.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,221 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 10,163 shares during the quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $1,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 54.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 715 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 21,734 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $921,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,178 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 30,344 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KLCM Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 26,269 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.96% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance stock opened at $37.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.69. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a fifty-two week low of $33.88 and a fifty-two week high of $64.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.52. The stock has a market cap of $32.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.43.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.06. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 0.55% and a return on equity of 19.43%. The company had revenue of $34.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Monday, September 7th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Walgreens Boots Alliance currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.19.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

