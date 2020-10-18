Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Purchases 34,937 Shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 3,677.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,887 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,937 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $1,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 2.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,964,614 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $814,357,000 after acquiring an additional 507,472 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,878,173 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $647,671,000 after purchasing an additional 338,208 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 150.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,764,104 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $559,412,000 after purchasing an additional 8,858,438 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,503,300 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $170,630,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122,224 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 440.5% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,486,766 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $101,435,000 after purchasing an additional 2,026,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.12% of the company’s stock.

Get GlaxoSmithKline alerts:

NYSE GSK opened at $36.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $91.74 billion, a PE ratio of 10.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.65. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a one year low of $31.43 and a one year high of $48.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01). GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 31.21% and a net margin of 19.03%. The firm had revenue of $9.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.60 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th were issued a dividend of $0.4914 per share. This is an increase from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.38%. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.20%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GSK. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Oddo Bhf upgraded GlaxoSmithKline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.00.

In other news, Director Plc Glaxosmithkline acquired 361,111 shares of GlaxoSmithKline stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $6,499,998.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GlaxoSmithKline Profile

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers pharmaceutical products comprising medicines in the therapeutic areas, such as respiratory, anti-virals, central nervous system, cardiovascular and urogenital, metabolic, anti-bacterials, dermatology, rare diseases, immuno-inflammation, and HIV, as well as vaccines.

Featured Story: NASDAQ

Receive News & Ratings for GlaxoSmithKline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlaxoSmithKline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.