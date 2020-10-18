Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Purchases 3,291 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 104.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,445 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,291 shares during the quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWM. FMR LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 237,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,313,000 after purchasing an additional 17,822 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $1,367,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 344.7% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 71,029 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,119,000 after purchasing an additional 55,057 shares during the period. Independent Family Office LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 21.0% during the first quarter. Independent Family Office LLC now owns 55,638 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,368,000 after purchasing an additional 9,662 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 155.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,851,463 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,043,278,000 after purchasing an additional 10,854,416 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $162.35 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $153.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.68. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $95.69 and a 12-month high of $170.56.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

