Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Lowers Stake in Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA reduced its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ:LAMR) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 215 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $425,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 2,197.9% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 119,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,009,000 after acquiring an additional 114,753 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 2.8% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 162,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,334,000 after acquiring an additional 4,486 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising in the second quarter valued at about $1,726,000. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 4.1% in the second quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 12,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $832,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 14.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 680,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,902,000 after acquiring an additional 85,919 shares in the last quarter. 77.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LAMR stock opened at $65.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The company has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.12 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $67.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.92. Lamar Advertising Co has a 52 week low of $30.89 and a 52 week high of $96.82.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.68). The business had revenue of $347.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.30 million. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 23.81% and a net margin of 16.38%. The business’s revenue was down 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lamar Advertising Co will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 21st were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 18th. Lamar Advertising’s payout ratio is currently 34.48%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on LAMR shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Lamar Advertising from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Lamar Advertising from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Lamar Advertising from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Lamar Advertising from $52.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.17.

Lamar Advertising Profile

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with approximately 360,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

