Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Lowers Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA decreased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 24.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,732 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,454 shares during the quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. RDA Financial Network increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 2,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Management Group increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Alliance Wealth Management Group now owns 2,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 2,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. now owns 1,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 5,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $348.45 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $220.28 and a 1 year high of $360.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $340.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $314.59.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.